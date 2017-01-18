If it is Saturday, it is start-up day

In an attempt to nurture an ecosystem for start-ups in the city, the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-K), in alliance with the Headstart Network Foundation (HAS) launched the first edition of ‘Start-up Saturday’ on its campus.

More than 300 aspiring entrepreneurs took part in the event which was supported by the IIM-K Laboratory for Innovation, Venturing and Entrepreneurship (IIM-K LIVE), a business incubator and entrepreneurship development centre of IIM-K with the support of Department of Science and Technology.

The idea of Start-up Saturday has been introduced to build a platform that brings aspiring and successful entrepreneurs together. Start-up Saturday is being organised by Headstart Network Foundation all over India to help “early stage start-ups and aspiring entrepreneurs by providing them with the guidance, mentorship and support that they need to turn their entrepreneurial dreams into reality.”

Apporiate moment

Keyoor Purani, Professor at IIM-K and Executive Director of IIM-K LIVE, says that northern Kerala is fast changing in terms of its outlook to economic activities and this is the most appropriate moment to create start-up ecosystem in the city. “IIM-K LIVE at IIM-K is committed to promote entrepreneurship among the community on the campus and the greater community and would be open to associate with those committed to similar mission,” he said.

He said that LIVE had been established in 2016 to function as a business incubator with a view to creating a National Centre of Excellence that promotes innovation, new business venturing and entrepreneurship.

Overwhelming response

Meher Moosa, Center Coordinator, Kerala Start-up Mission Kozhikode, and Headstart Calicut Chapter, said: “With this event, Headstart’s Calicut Chapter commences its activities towards building a start-up ecosystem in the city. We received an overwhelming response in less than a week’s time of its announcement.”

At Start-up Saturdays an aspirant can listen to successful entrepreneurs as they share inspiration and insights on launching and running a start-up, get all your start-up-related queries answered by them, and interact with a like-minded group of fellow entrepreneurs and start-up enthusiasts, to further deepen your knowledge about the entrepreneurial ecosystem of India.

Sandith Thandasherry, CEO, NavAlt Solar and Electric Boats, and Ujjwal Trivedi, Senior Product Manager, CouponDunia.com, shared their experiences with the participants who deliberated and discussed on validating a start-up idea.