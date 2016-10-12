Hundreds pay homage to CPI(M) leader Mamukutty

Hundreds of people on Tuesday paid homage to senior CPI(M) leader K.K. Mamukutty, who died following age-related ailments here on Monday. The senior leader was undergoing treatment at a private hospital. He was 95.

With his organisational skill, leadership quality and will power, Mr. Mamukutty had led the party as district secretary for a long period of 35 years. He was party State committee member for 40 years.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, Ministers T.M. Thomas Isaac, A.C. Moideen, V.S. Anil Kumar, and C. Raveendranath, Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan, and other senior party leaders paid homage to the leader.

After the death of his wife Lakshmikutty in 1996, he was staying with his cousins at Oorakam. He had a great role in creating a base for the left party in Thrissur. People from various walks of life came to pay tribute to the leader when the body was kept at Azhikodan Memorial.