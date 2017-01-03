Homely snacks for sale on campus

National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers of MIC Arts and Science College at Valluvamburam near here have set a new campus trend.

An eatery shop they run on the campus has become hugely popular among the students.

Aptly named Campus Makani, the NSS shop is different in many ways. All food items served there are being brought by the volunteers from their homes. “They don’t make any cooking here. Rather, all food stuffs are being made at home and brought here every day,” said Faizal Shabab, NSS programme officer of the college.

Apart from tea and fresh juice items, they serve various snacks, kappa and beef, and kadai chicken curry.

“All items they bring to the shop are hugely popular among the students,” said Mr. Faizal.

Students prefer the Campus Makani to other shops outside the campus not only because the items are home-made, but because they are served for a cause. The profit from the Campus Makani will be used to help the poor amongst them.

The NSS finds the poorest amongst them and helps them pay their fees and other expenses. “This is a unique way in serving the humanity,” said Mr. Faizal.

So far, the students were collecting funds from classes to help the poor on the campus. Now they hope to meet the expenses from the profits of the Campus Makani.

As many as 10 volunteers of the NSS take up the responsibility of running the shop every day. Those volunteers decide the menu and make the food items at home. They sell the items at a moderate rate.

All items have invariably been sold off since the shop started functioning a few weeks ago. “We expect to continue with this venture in the New Year,” said Mr. Faizal.

NSS volunteers M. Ansif, T.P. Ramees, P. Shidhin, K.P. Niyas and A.P. Vaishnav are managing the shop.