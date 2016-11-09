Hike in wages of weavers, workers

Kerala Khadi and Village Industries Board vice chairman M.V. Balakrishnan has said the board has increased the wages of hand-spinning and weaving workers in the khadi sector and has decided to pay arrears to them.

Announcing this at a press conference here on Tuesday, Mr. Balakrishnan said that while hand-spinning workers would get a 61 per cent wage hike, weavers would receive a 40 per cent increase.

This was for the first time in the last 12 years that so much hike was being introduced in the khadi sector, he said. Steps were already on to clear minimum wage arrears from September 2015 in some districts.

The wage hike would be implemented with effect from October 2. The board vice chairman said that efforts would be taken to pay wages every month regularly.

Mr. Balakrishnan said the pay revision of employees in the establishments under the board was also introduced following the government’s intervention.

Audit objections against projects of local bodies to offer financial support had also been cleared due to the intervention of the government, he said.

He exuded the hope that this would pave the way for the local bodies to support the khadi sector in future as well.

Mr. Balakrishnan said the board’s plan was to create 5,000 jobs in the sector in five years. Priority would be given to expansion of marketing by ensuring production growth, productivity, modernisation, and professional management. As the khadi sector workforce comprised majority women, works for further improving basic amenities would be done.

Welfare pension

The board would strengthen its intervention to secure for workers welfare pension and other benefits. The board had taken up with the government the proposal for intensifying the functioning of the minimum wages committee to further increase the wages of workers, he said.

