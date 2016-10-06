Hike import tariff of palm oil: MP

K.C. Venugopal, MP, has urged Union Minister of Agriculture Radha Mohan Singh to enhance the tariff rates for the import of palm oil, both crude and refined, so as to protect the interest of coconut growers.
The import of palm oil would trigger a crash in coconut prices. During the annual period that ended in October 2015, a total of 14.4 tonnes of edible oil was imported, of which the major item (9.5 tonnes) was palm oil. Palm Oil seemed to be the major competing oil for coconut oil in the domestic market, he said.
Mr. Venugopal wanted the government to raise the minimum support price of copra. The copra procurement system should be in such a way that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) ensured an incentive for processing, in comparison to the selling of fresh coconut, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.