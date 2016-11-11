High-security bio-labs in State soon

High security bio-laboratories capable of detecting animal diseases will be set up at Thiruvalla and Palode.

A decision to this effect was taken by the authorities concerned. Steps to establish the labs would be taken after sanction of funds, N.N. Sasi, Director of Animal Husbandry, told The Hindu on Thursday.

The move to set up the laboratories comes in the wake of the recurring incidence of bird flu. Necessary funds were expected to be allocated in the next State budget, Mr. Sasi said.

Avian influenza was confirmed in the State after an examination of the affected birds at the High Security Animal Disease Laboratory in Bhopal. The time required for taking the samples to Bhopal and to get confirmation had posed a problem to the authorities in initiating immediate action to contain the disease.

Over 74,000 eggs and more than 7,000 kg of feed have been destroyed as part of the operation to contain the H5N8 virus which caused the current bout of the disease.

The Animal Husbandry Department hopes to wind up the operation within the next few days as the number of new cases has declined drastically. The spots where the culling operations had been done would be sanitised using chemicals and lime in the days ahead.

Mr. Sasi said the virus had been carried by migratory birds from Siberia. The birds had reached Delhi before coming to other places, including Alappuzha. Avian influenza was detected in Delhi prior to the incidence in Alappuzha.