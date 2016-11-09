Hearing aid to be distributed

The Palghat East Rotary Trust under the Rotary Club of Palghat East will supply hearing aids to 100 poor children in the 6-10 age group.

The scheme will be implemented in association with the U.S.-based Starkey Hearing Foundation.

The first phase involving patient identification will be held on November 18, 19 and 20 at Rotary Paul Harris Hall at Karimkarappully in the NH Bypass. Hearing aids will be given in the second phase and follow-up treatments in the third phase.

For registration, parents or school heads may contact Rajendran (94477 28346) and N.C. Krishnan (94477 36853) between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. till November 14.

Selected children should report to the camp with medical records and supporting documents, including Aadhaar card, ration card, school identity card, birth certificate and income proof.