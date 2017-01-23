Health Min-press conf

Thiruvananthapuram
All health-related processes in the health-care system and administration of hospitals will be eased once the IT project e-health Kerala (named Jeevan Rekha), becomes full fledged, Health Minister K. K. Shylaja said here on Monday.
The Health Department is also launching a new Web portal, through which the public can access information about various health schemes, details of hospitals, treatment facilities available as well as seek on-line appointments, she added, while addressing a press conference here on Monday.
Ms. Shylaja said the automation of all administrative and hospital processes in government health-care institutions in the State and the development of electronic health records of the population will help make health-care delivery more efficient and at the same time make treatment and follow-up much easier for people.
She said that crowd management will become easier in hospitals and that all health-care schemes and insurance protection currently available will be operated through a single window system. The system is also developing an electronic demographic data base of the population, with the help of field-level health workers.
Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Rajeev Sadanandan said the project has at present not envisaged the linking of private hospitals or labs. However, this could be a reality in future, as the project is scaled up.
The project is being launched on Wednesday by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Peroorkada Model Government Hospital.
