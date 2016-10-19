Headmaster found dead

Y. Nandagokula, 55, headmaster of the Kachampady Government Lower Primary School, allegedly committed suicide at his residence at Perla under mysterious circumstances.

The incident came to light on Monday afternoon at a time when his wife, a bank employee, had gone to work, the Badiadukka police said.

The death under mysterious circumstances came to the fore after the woman, who tried to contact her husband over phone earlier in the day but couldn’t, rushed to their residence, the police said. It is suspected that the teacher, who used to practice yoga, might have taken the extreme step under mental strain.