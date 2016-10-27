Guru not a private property: writer

Writer K.E.N. Kunjahamed has said that people who try to project Sree Narayana Guru as a god belong to a group that tries to demolish the very teachings of the guru.

“Had Narayana Guru wished to project himself as a god he could have done that while he was alive,” Mr. Kunjahamed said while delivering the keynote address at a campaign here on Wednesday by the the Federation of State Employees and Teachers Organisations to celebrate the centenary of the Sree Narayana Guru’s “Namukku Jathiyilla’’ (we have no caste) proclamation.

He said the guru was not the private property of any particular religion.

Voices of many religions

The guru represented the voices of several religions. “I don’t understand what is there in common between the teachings of Sree Narayana Guru and the ideology of the Rashtriya Swayemsevak Sangh (RSS),” he said.

The guru should not be branded as a symbol of Marxism or the Sangh Parivar or any particular religion, Mr. Kunjahamed said.

Earlier, while inaugurating the campaign, Swami Guru Prasad of the Sivagiri Mutt said that it appeared doubtful whether the people at large had truly understood the philosophy of the Guru. “There is a concerted attempt now to keep the guru bound to a particular religion by spreading the canard that he was a Hindu sanyasi,’’ Swami Guru Prasad said.