Guidelines to prepare for drought situation

The district administration has been served guidelines by the State government on preparations to be made in the district to meet acute drought situation in the backdrop of the government’s declaration of the State as drought-hit.

The guideline contained instructions and priorities in the measures to be taken by districts declared drought-affected. An official press release announcing this here on Wednesday says restriction in the use of water is the most important instruction in the guideline. In the priority order, use of water for drinking should be accorded the top priority, followed by household uses, domestic animals, wild animals, agriculture.

The guidelines instruct that industrial units should reduce the use of groundwater by 75 per cent. Use of water for washing vehicles should be totally avoided. Water used for household purposes should be re-used for gardening. Unauthorised extraction of water will be strictly monitored.

The release informs that the guidelines also propose various rainwater harvesting measures to ensure groundwater recharge. The government also gives instruction for establishment of water kiosks in wards of local bodies. In emergency situations, tanker lorries will be utilised for water supply. Global Positioning System (GPS) equipment will be fitted with tanker lorries for monitoring supply of water in areas as scheduled, the release says.

Onus on local bodies

According to the release, the guidelines have stated that local bodies have the primary responsibility for drought-relief works. Canals and ponds will be cleaned to revive them, it says. All government offices have been instructed to make operational water storage facilities in a month, it says.