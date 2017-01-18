Govt. will promote vegetable cultivation in households: CM

The State government will encourage vegetable cultivation in every household as part of its efforts to promote a healthy lifestyle, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. “It is a good habit and culture that we should promote, not just for good food but also to prevent diseases,” he said.

Opening the MVR Cancer Centre and Research Institute, the first such institute in the cooperative sector in the State, at Choloor here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister pointed out that wrong lifestyle was one of the major reasons for cancer. “The only consolation is that this can be prevented,” he said.

In his address, Mr. Vijayan stressed the importance of quality and disciplined food intake and exercise. “Tobacco use is the cause of 40 per cent of cancer among men. Most people have stopped smoking because of warnings. But there are many who still continue the habit,” he said. He also pointed to the increase in consumption of junk food.

He appreciated the management of the cancer centre for the world-class facilities at the hospital and the decision to provide free treatment to 30 per cent of its patients.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, who opened the hospital block, said the centre was a fitting tribute to late Communist Marxist Party leader M.V. Raghavan who was a fighter throughout his life.

Former Maharashtra governor K. Sankaranarayanan; Ministers Kadakampally Surendran and T.P. Ramakrishnan; M.K. Raghavan, MP; P.T.A.Rahim, MLA; actor Manju Warrier and Mayor Thottathil Raveendran were present.

A fusion concert by Balabhaskar and team added colour to the event. The prayer was composed by music director Ratheesh Vega.

The MVR Cancer Centre and Research Institute is an initiative of Care Foundation, an undertaking of the Calicut City Service Cooperative Bank. President of the Bank C.N. Vijayakrishnan is the chairman of the centre while noted oncologist Narayanankutty Warrier is the medical director.