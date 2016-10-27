Government with a mission

Few governments that have ruled the State in recent decades have shown the kind of sense of mission as the Pinarayi Vijayan government that is into its sixth month. The past five months have been eventful, with the government coming out with concrete proposals for the State’s development and to preserve the renaissance values that have been the hallmark of the State’s polity and society.

The government had presented the general contours of its development agenda with the budget, the cornerstone of which is the re-imagined Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), which would mobilise funds to finance mega infrastructure projects, some of which have already been identified by the various departments. The funds to be mobilised by the KIIFB would have unconditional government guarantee.

Industrial policy

The government is all set to announce its industrial policy which, according to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, would look at the comprehensive development of the State.

The emphasis of the industrial policy would be on infrastructure, which would be funded from the Rs.50,000 crore that the KIIFB is expected to mobilise over a five year period.

The government is planning to launch new industrial initiatives and revive sick industrial units and takeover Central public sector undertaking that face closure.

The government’s approach to industrial development is inter-disciplinary. Thus, it has taken the decision to provide free uniforms to all school children, which in turn would help the ailing handloom industry. When the government took steps to reopen closed cashew processing units, it help restore jobs to some 18,000 workers.

Start-ups

As many as 1,500 start-ups are proposed to be launched and another 1,000 novel ideas are being lined up for funding so that new ideas in industrialisation would get as much importance as the older ones. The Chief Minister had already declared that a transparent single window system would be put in place and all laws and procedures that stand in the way of rapid industrialisation and job creation simplified by December 31.

The government has also plans to initiate a Land Management System to make land available for industrial purposes. Given the acute shortage of land in the State, the government is planning to promote vertical industrial complexes.

On the education front, the government is gearing up to establish a digital network linking class rooms. The project would be launched on November 1, the State’s formation day. With the network becoming operational, Kerala would become the first State to have all schools linked the digital network.

Internet connectivity

To begin with, 1,000 schools would have 2 mbps broadband Internet connectivity. As many as 40 per cent of the schools would be covered by December end and all the schools in the State by close of the current financial year. The government has tied up with the public sector Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to provide internet connectivity, which would be used exclusively for academic and administrative purposes.

Tourism

The money-spinning tourism sector is also in for a major shift in focus. The centre piece of the new tourism initiative is a 522-km ‘Green Corridor’, extending from Kollengode in the south to Manjeswaram in the north. The corridor would have 15-metre width and woudlbe dotted with passenger amenities centres, seafood parks, recreational fisheries centres, etc.

The government is gearing up to relocate 20,040 families to make the project a reality.

The rehabilitation project, estimated to cost Rs. 5,553.28 crore, is ready. The project envisages creation of townships with anganawadis, community centres, primary health centres and play areas for the fisher families.

Welfare pensions

The government’s focus on social security has already praise. It has made welfare pensions available at the doorsteps of the beneficiaries and raised the minimum pension for all categories to Rs. 1,000. It has already committed itself to the implementation of the Transgender Policy and announced pension for all transgender individuals aged above 60 years and concessions for transgender students. It opened a new chapter in gender justice by reserving jobs for transgenders in the Kochi Metro.