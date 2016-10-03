Gandhi Week fete begins in Kollam

Gandhi Week celebrations in the district began on Gandhi Jayanti day on Sunday with the Shanthi Yatra in the morning from the Rest House junction at Chinnakada in the city. The yatra was flagged off by M. Noushad, MLA.

The yatra passed through Vadayattukotta and Chamakada before culminating at Kollam beach. Students from schools and colleges, platoons from the Scouts and Guides, representatives of various Gandhian organisations and others from various walks of life joined the yatra.

At Gandhi Park in the beach, representatives of the people garlanded the Gandhi statue. A public meeting that followed was inaugurated by Mayor V. Rajendra Babu. In his address the Mayor said that the teachings of Gandhi have importance at all times.

K. Somaprasad, MP, delivered the Gandhi commemoration address and Mr. Noushad presided. N.K. Premachandran launched the book “Pranamam,” a compilation of poems on Gandhi. The meeting was followed by an all-religion prayer meeting.

The pledge for national integrity was administered by the chairman of the Gandhi Peace Foundation, Paul Mathai. The programme was jointly organised by the district administration and the Information and Public Relations Department.

Cashew workers attached to the public sector Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation (KSCDC) led by their chairman, S. Jayamohan, joined the Gandhi Week celebration by cleaning up the factory compounds.

After lying closed for almost a year, most of the KSCDC factory compounds were taken over by shrubbery and littered with other waste. Sporting the slogan “My Factory Clean Factory”, about 12,000 cashew workers joined the programme to clean up the 30 factories attached to the KSCDC during the coming week. The programme was inaugurated by Mr. Jayamohan from the Idamulakkal factory of the KSCDC.