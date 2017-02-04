Kerala

From London, with gratitude

Mariam Khaliq from London is back in Kerala – this time to thank the people who helped her in her search to find her former Malayali husband who had abandoned her.

She visited the Kudumbasree office here on Friday evening, profusely thanking each member of the collective titled Snehita from Pookkottur. “The help I got from these women changed my perception about Kerala,” she said.

Ms. Khaliq married Noushad Hussain of Chavakkad while in London in August 2013. Noushad left London, leaving her behind. When she realised that she had been cheated, she began a hunt for Noushad, using Facebook.

She reached Kerala and traced Noushad with the help of the Snehita women. She fought for her rights with the help of the women’s collective. Although she found her husband, he had married another woman and his family was not ready to accept her.

She succeeded in her fight by settling for a compensation. She said she had great apprehension about the social life in Kerala when she set out of London in search of her husband. But the help and support she got from the Kudumbasree members changed her perception.

“I’m much happy now. I’m indebted to all these women,” she said while shaking hands with the members at the Kudumbasree office.

Ms. Khaliq is to return to London in a few days.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 7, 2020 3:23:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/From-London-with-gratitude/article17194841.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY