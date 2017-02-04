From London, with gratitude

Mariam Khaliq from London is back in Kerala – this time to thank the people who helped her in her search to find her former Malayali husband who had abandoned her.

She visited the Kudumbasree office here on Friday evening, profusely thanking each member of the collective titled Snehita from Pookkottur. “The help I got from these women changed my perception about Kerala,” she said.

Ms. Khaliq married Noushad Hussain of Chavakkad while in London in August 2013. Noushad left London, leaving her behind. When she realised that she had been cheated, she began a hunt for Noushad, using Facebook.

She reached Kerala and traced Noushad with the help of the Snehita women. She fought for her rights with the help of the women’s collective. Although she found her husband, he had married another woman and his family was not ready to accept her.

She succeeded in her fight by settling for a compensation. She said she had great apprehension about the social life in Kerala when she set out of London in search of her husband. But the help and support she got from the Kudumbasree members changed her perception.

“I’m much happy now. I’m indebted to all these women,” she said while shaking hands with the members at the Kudumbasree office.

Ms. Khaliq is to return to London in a few days.