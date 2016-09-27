Freedom fighter K. Madhavan passes away

: K. Madhavan, 101, who played an active role in the freedom struggle and symbolised Gandhian and Communist values and was the last link in the epoch-making 1931 Guruvayur Satyagraha that ensured temple entry to all castes, passed away on Sunday. He was accorded a State funeral on the premises of his house at Nellikattu here on Monday evening.

Madhavan is survived by his wife, Kodoth Meenakshi Amma, two sons and two daughters.

Madhavan, who was felicitated on completing 101 years exactly a month ago, was rushed to a private hospital here following respiratory tract infection at 11 p.m. on Sunday. He died at the hospital.