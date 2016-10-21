Four-member gang abducts SI while inspecting car

A four-member quotation gang abducted a police sub-inspector by pushing him into their car during an inspection on the National Highway 66, near Calicut University, on Wednesday night.

The gang escaped after abandoning the vehicle and the sub-inspector when the police gave a chase.

The arms

The police recovered a few long knives, face masks, gloves, a jack lever, a mobile phone, and a number plate with the fake number KL10-AN7073 from the car.

The police said they had traced the identity of the gang to Thiruvananthapuram. Their Toyota Etios car belonged to a man from Neyyattinkara there. The car was going towards Kozhikode when Tenhipalam sub-inspector M. Abhilash and team stopped it at Kohinoor.

When Mr. Abhilash was examining the car, one of the gang-members pushed him into the vehicle and the driver sped away to the university side. Two of the members had escaped soon after the car was stopped by Mr. Abhilash.

A police jeep chased the car for about a km.

The gang members abandoned Mr. Abhilash and the car after getting into a pocket road.

The police said they had information about the gang members. An investigation has been on to find out the objective and target of the gang.

