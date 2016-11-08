Four in custody on charge of sexually harassing minor

The Kelakam police here on Monday took into custody four people on charges of molesting a girl after she allegedly attempted to commit suicide a few days ago.
The police said that a case had been registered as per the statement of the mother of the 17-year old girl from Kottiyoor. The girl had attempted to end her life on November 4 by consuming sedative tablets used as medicine by her father. The girl is now undergoing treatment at Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.
The police said that the counsellor of the girl’s school had said that the victim had disclosed to him that she was sexually exploited by two people. Those taken into custody include the two mentioned by the counsellor, the police said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
Please Email the Editor