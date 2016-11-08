Four in custody on charge of sexually harassing minor

The Kelakam police here on Monday took into custody four people on charges of molesting a girl after she allegedly attempted to commit suicide a few days ago.

The police said that a case had been registered as per the statement of the mother of the 17-year old girl from Kottiyoor. The girl had attempted to end her life on November 4 by consuming sedative tablets used as medicine by her father. The girl is now undergoing treatment at Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

The police said that the counsellor of the girl’s school had said that the victim had disclosed to him that she was sexually exploited by two people. Those taken into custody include the two mentioned by the counsellor, the police said.