Kerala

Four in custody on charge of sexually harassing minor

The Kelakam police here on Monday took into custody four people on charges of molesting a girl after she allegedly attempted to commit suicide a few days ago.

The police said that a case had been registered as per the statement of the mother of the 17-year old girl from Kottiyoor. The girl had attempted to end her life on November 4 by consuming sedative tablets used as medicine by her father. The girl is now undergoing treatment at Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

The police said that the counsellor of the girl’s school had said that the victim had disclosed to him that she was sexually exploited by two people. Those taken into custody include the two mentioned by the counsellor, the police said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 12, 2020 2:27:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/Four-in-custody-on-charge-of-sexually-harassing-minor/article16439879.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY