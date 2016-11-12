Foundation to be laid for Brahmakumaris centre

The foundation stone for a building for the Kollam centre of Prajapita Brahmakumaris Iswariya Viswa Vidyalaya will be laid by Rajayogini Brahmakumari Beena Behanji, zonal service co-ordinator south Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Pondichery, at Punnathala at 11.30 a.m. on November 13.

Vastu sasthra expert Kanippayyoor Parameswaran Namboodirippad and Balamurali, melsanthi of Puthiyakavu Bhagavathy Temple, will conduct the Bhoomi Puja.

A public meeting which follows will be inaugurated by Minister for Ports Kadannappalli Ramachandran.

Mayor V. Rajendrababu will preside. N.K. Premachandran, MP, will deliver the keynote address.

N. Vijayan Pillai, MLA, and Gandhian Chacha Sivarajan, will speak.

Class on inner strength

Brahmakumari Beena will lead a class on ‘Inner strength for happy living’ at the Hotel Nani auditorium in the evening. M. Noushad, MLA, district panchayat president K. Jagadamma, and Deputy Director of Education K.S. Sreekala will attend.