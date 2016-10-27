Fitness certificate of nine private buses cancelled

Regional Transport Officer R. Thulasidharan Pillai has said that following a drive against traffic rule violations launched by officers attached to his office, the fitness certificate of nine private buses have been cancelled. Steps are also being taken to cancel the driving licence of 14 persons for talking over mobile phone while driving.

In a statement here, Mr. Pillai said that these were part of the action initiated during the drive conducted from October 14 to 22 across the district. Action was taken against owners of 35 private buses that were operating services without the mandatory speed governors. Also, 542 two-wheeler riders were also booked for violating traffic rules.

An amount of Rs.1,46,000 was collected as fine from the violators. In a separate drive on Wednesday, action was initiated against drivers of 110 autorickshaws who had no driving licence or had made unauthorised extra fittings in the vehicles. He said that the drive will continue.

