Kerala

Fishermen seek steps to address kerosene shortage

Shortage of subsidised kerosene is pushing the traditional fishing sector of the State into a crisis.

In a statement, district president of the CITU-affiliated Kerala Matsya Thozhilali Union H. Basil Lal and secretary A. Anirudhan said that the traditional fishing sector was totally dependent on kerosene as fuel for their vessels. They said that if the Union government failed to take immediate steps to clear the kerosene shortage, the livelihood means of the traditional fishing sector would be badly hit.

Each traditional fishing vessel with a kerosene permit gets 97 litres of fuel each month. Mr. Basil Lal said if kerosene allocation for Kerala was not hiked, the traditional fishing sector would be in a crisis.

Nov 30, 2019

