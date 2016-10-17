Finding time to help Endosulfan victims

Lending helping hand to the endosulfan victims, the National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers attached to Edaneer Swamiji’s Higher Secondary School dedicated their spare time recently by helping to build roofs for the houses built by a local NGO at Bellooradkka in Karadukka panchayat.

The panchayat has sizeable number of Endosulfan victims. The students, in a show of solidarity with the hapless victims, managed to collect 10,000 roof tiles to complete the unfinished work of six houses and a shop donated by the Endosulfan Victims Support Group (ENVISAG), a local NGO.

As many as 100 volunteers dedicated their spare time by walking along the terrain carrying groceries and vessels to prepare food.

The ENIVSAG, headed by academician-turned-literary activist M.A. Rahman, was engaged in building houses in 600 sq.ft area each at Bellooradkka.

The work on the houses remained incomplete for want of electricity connection. It resumed after the houses got power connection. The students’ intervention helped the NGO complete the building works in a short span of time.

The ENVISAG office-bearers also received much-needed support from the locals in cherishing their dreams to provide relief to the homeless victims. Since 2014, the students with the support of school Principal A.N. Narayanan and NSS programme officer I.K. Vasudevan and other school staff have so far helped the victims in building as many as seven houses, a shop, and a toilet.