Family business in Mappilapattu

Siblings Malik and Mina Mehar from Kolathara, Kozhikode, made the Mappilapattu competitions a family affair.

Singing the same song, penned by Badaruddin Parannur and composed by Shihab Areekode, Malik and Mina won the first prize in HSS boys and HSS girls categories respectively, bringing cheer to their guru, father Muneer Kunjoyi.

Malik, a student of Rahmania HSS, Medical College, Kozhikode, and Mina, studying at Calicut Girls HSS, Kozhikode, had already become celebrities through television reality shows.

“It’s our first big win at the State level,” said Malik and Mina. Mappila poet O.M. Karuvarakundu and singer Benseera Rasheed were among those who showered praise on them.

In tune with the times

Mappilapattu competition retained its verve by recognising modern trends. Gone are the days when students had just one Moyinkutty Vaidyar to resort to.

Lyrics by modern day poets such as O.M. Karuvarakundu, Badaruddin Parannur, Hasan Nediyanadu, Hamza Narokavu, Faizal Kanmanam had many takers.

Similarly, music composers such as Muhsin Gurukkal, Shihab Areekode, Aneesh Koorad, and Basheer Keecheri too were preferred.

“The quality of the contest has improved because more students with classical background are coming into Mappilapattu,” said Suhail Blathur, Mappila art expert. According to Faizal Kanmanam, a variety of ragas too has enhanced Mappilapattu’s popularity.

However, Moyinkutty Vaidyar’s Moolapuranam stood out in the competition because of its rarity and uniqueness.

K.P. Theertha (GG Model GHSS, Chalappuram, Kozhikode) and K.H. Harsha (MAOHS, Elayur, Malappuram) shared the first prize in Mapilpattu HSS girls. In HS boys, E.S. Ashkar from ICAEHSS, Vadakkekad, Thrissur, won the first prize.