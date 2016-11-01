Kerala

FCI workers warn of stir

Loading and unloading workers at the Mavelikara FCI depot have threatened to launch an agitation demanding parity in payment.

The workers were facing discrimination, representatives of FCI Workers Association, FCI Workers Union, and FCI Workers Federation, said in a statement on Monday. A direct payment system (DPS) is in force in 16 FCI depots across the State while three warehouses including the one at Mavelikara are excluded on the ground that the relevant notification has not been received from higher authorities. The workers are entitled to more benefits under the DPS, according to the workers’ representatives.

The workers in Mavelikara were getting only half the rate being paid to those in other depots. The performance-linked incentives, provided in other depots, were denied to the workers at the Mavelikara depot.

The workers were threatened with loss of work, as the food grains would be stocked elsewhere.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 5, 2020 1:48:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/FCI-workers-warn-of-stir/article16086391.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY