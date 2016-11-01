FCI workers warn of stir

Loading and unloading workers at the Mavelikara FCI depot have threatened to launch an agitation demanding parity in payment.

The workers were facing discrimination, representatives of FCI Workers Association, FCI Workers Union, and FCI Workers Federation, said in a statement on Monday. A direct payment system (DPS) is in force in 16 FCI depots across the State while three warehouses including the one at Mavelikara are excluded on the ground that the relevant notification has not been received from higher authorities. The workers are entitled to more benefits under the DPS, according to the workers’ representatives.

The workers in Mavelikara were getting only half the rate being paid to those in other depots. The performance-linked incentives, provided in other depots, were denied to the workers at the Mavelikara depot.

The workers were threatened with loss of work, as the food grains would be stocked elsewhere.