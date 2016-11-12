Excesses by Vasco Da Gama, Columbus decried

French historian J.B.P. More has called upon historians to view the atrocities committed by Portuguese explorers Vasco da Gama and Columbus on the people of the places they colonized as crimes against humanity.

Delivering the keynote address at the fourth International Kerala History Congress at Calicut University on Friday, Dr. More said so much of cruelty had been unleashed by the conquerors of Portugal and Spain on colonies with the intention of invading the lands and their people culturally and religiously.

Role of killing

“Force and violence, war and killing had played a fundamental role in the expansion of Christianity from the period of Constantine. This is a historical fact. Since then, Christianity and its ideas, beliefs and values which are not facts like the law of gravity, became part and parcel of western civilization,” he said.

According to Dr. More, the present ‘globalisation offensive,’ launched mainly by capitalist interests of the west, is a sequel to the colonialist offensive of yesteryear.

