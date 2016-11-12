Kerala

Excesses by Vasco Da Gama, Columbus decried

French historian J.B.P. More addressing the fourth International Kerala History Congress at Calicut Universityon Friday.

French historian J.B.P. More addressing the fourth International Kerala History Congress at Calicut Universityon Friday.  

‘Globalisation offensive’ by the West is its sequel: French historian J.B.P. More

French historian J.B.P. More has called upon historians to view the atrocities committed by Portuguese explorers Vasco da Gama and Columbus on the people of the places they colonized as crimes against humanity.

Delivering the keynote address at the fourth International Kerala History Congress at Calicut University on Friday, Dr. More said so much of cruelty had been unleashed by the conquerors of Portugal and Spain on colonies with the intention of invading the lands and their people culturally and religiously.

Role of killing

“Force and violence, war and killing had played a fundamental role in the expansion of Christianity from the period of Constantine. This is a historical fact. Since then, Christianity and its ideas, beliefs and values which are not facts like the law of gravity, became part and parcel of western civilization,” he said.

According to Dr. More, the present ‘globalisation offensive,’ launched mainly by capitalist interests of the west, is a sequel to the colonialist offensive of yesteryear.

Presiding over the meeting, historian M.G.S. Narayanan said organizations and institutions of history should free themselves of parochial party politics. Calicut University Vice Chancellor K. Mohammed Basheer inaugurated the History Congress. Registrar T.A. Abdul Majeed, Syndicate member Fatimat Zuhara, and historian V. Kunhali spoke.

K. Gopalankutty, former Head of Department of History, welcomed the gathering. P. Sivadasan, Head of Department of History, proposed a vote of thanks.

Mr. Narayanan and another veteran historian M.R. Raghava Varier presented papers in a special series on Kerala historians.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 11, 2020 1:19:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/Excesses-by-Vasco-Da-Gama-Columbus-decried/article16443602.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY