Events in Kozhikode city

Indianness Renaissance Academy: Nehru-Azad commemoration and honouring C. Radhakrishnan, Indianness Avenue, 8.45 a.m.
Poorna Publications: Children’s Day celebrations, TBS Hall, Muthalakkulam, 4.30 p.m.
Lukman Areakode: ‘Neelamala Poonkuyil’, honouring singer P. Jayachandran, Town Hall, Mananchira, 6 p.m.
M.K. Sanu Foundation, Department of Malayalam, Malabar Christian College: National Seminar on C.J. Thomas, Malabar Christian College, 10 a.m.
Jawaharlal Nehru Educational and Cultural Academy: Seminar on ‘Indian diversity-Nehru was right’, K.P. Kesavamenon Hall, Rajaji Road, 3.30 p.m.
Manasseril Agricultural Farm: Flower Show, Beach Marine Grounds, Noon.
Regional Science Centre and Planetarium: Children’s Day Rally, Mavoor Road to RSC, 9.30 a.m.
Malabar Chamber of Commerce: Workshop on Goods and Service Tax, P.V. Sami Hall, Cherootty Road, 3.30 p.m.
Sahitya Akademi: Book festival and literary programmes on the occasion of National Book Week, Police Club, Pavamani Road, 5 p.m.
Kudumbasree, Kozhikode Corporation: Children’s Parliament, Indoor Stadium, Rajaji Road, 10.30 a.m.
