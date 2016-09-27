Euthanasia for cows affected with brucellosis

Ending uncertainty over culling of 90 cows affected with bacterial disease brucellosis at its farm at Thiruvizhamkunnu, near Mannarkkad, here, the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) has decided to euthanize them by administering sterile solution Sodium Pentobarbital IV.

A decision in this regard was conveyed to an all-party meeting on the premises of the Thiruvizhamkunnu farm on Sunday in the presence of university registrar Joseph Mathew and Shamusdheen, MLA.

After a presentation on the efficacy of euthanasia using the sterile solution, the meeting gave its approval for the culling.

After culling, the cows will be buried in deep pits as per international standards at an isolated dry portion of the farm, where bacteria will not survive or spread through surface water.

Malta Fever

A team of scientists and veterinarians will supervise the operation to ensure that the process did not pose any health hazard to farm employees and those in the locality. Brucellosis, known also as Malta Fever or Rock Fever, is highly contagious and can be transmitted to human beings through unpasteurised milk and uncooked meat of the infected animals.

Experts say it causes inconsistent fever, miscarriage, sweating, weakness, depression, and muscular pain.

Earlier plan

The earlier plan of the university was to cull the animals after transporting them to its plant at Mannuthy in Thrissur.

The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) had denied permission for the plan.

The registrar told The Hindu that culling would in no way affect modernisation and upkeep of the farm spread over 400 acres.

