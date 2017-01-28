Ethnic rice varieties to come under a brand

The Agriculture Department will launch a project for developing rice cultivation, especially rejuvenation of ethnic rice varieties by following organic methods, in Wayanad district.

The project aims at promoting the cultivation of indigenous and scented rice varieties of the district such as Gandhakassala, Jeerakassala, Kayama, Thondi, Marathondi, Chomala, Adukkan, and Veliyan on 3,000 hectares this year.

Rice will be procured from farmers at a premium price through the Kerala Agro Industries Corporation and the product will be marketed under a brand.

“The project to be executed under Haritha Keralam, a multi-dimensional development project of the government, is envisaged to expand the rice cultivating area in the district from 8,000 hectares to 11,000 hectares in a year,” principal agriculture officer M.P. Valsamma said.

Minor irrigation projects in the district would be utilised for summer cultivation of the crops.

“Facilities for organic certification of produces will be set up at each Krishi Bhavan. We have asked the government to set up a certification agency for the purpose,” Ms. Valsamma said.

“We are constituting farmers’ self-help groups (SHGs) at the ward level and they would spread the message in the farm community on the importance of following organic agriculture practices,” she added.

The members of the SHGs would be trained in producing organic manure and in organic pest control measures. They would also be trained in integrated agriculture practices, organic certification, and production and marketing of organic products, she added.

The functioning of Agriculture, Soil Conservation, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development, and Fisheries departments would be coordinated to provide timely helps to the farmers, Ms. Valsamma said.