Entering a new life amidst showers of blessings

Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan greeting Rukhmani, a resident of the Paravanadukkam Mahila Mandiram, near Kasaragod, during her marriage ceremony recently.

For Rukhmani, a resident of Paravanadukkam Mahila Mandiram near here, it was a dream come true as people from various walks of life gathered to bless her as she entered a new life recently. She got married to Praveena Krishna from Kilinjar in the district in the presence of dignitaries such as Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan, MLAs N.A. Nellikkunnu and P.B. Adbul Razak, District Collector K. Jeevanbabu, sub-collector Mrunmayi Joshi, and Badiadukka panchayat president at a ceremony held at Sri Sai Mandiram at Kilingar, near Badiadukka here.

While the district administration gifted Rs.1 lakh to the bride, the marriage expense was borne by the bridegroom’s family.

Residents of the Paravanadukkam old age home, the Mahila Mandiram, and the juvenile home too were present. Rukhmani from Mysuru lost her father at an young age and reached the Mahila

Mandiram here six years ago after the death of her mother.

