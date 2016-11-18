Engagements

Indian National Society for Aerospace and Related Mechanisms: ISRO Chairman A.S. Kirankumar to inaugurate national symposium and exhibition on aerospace and defence-related mechanisms, Hotel Mascot, 9 a.m.

Kerala State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to be chief guest at observance of Universal Children’s Day and child rights week celebrations, Kanakakkunnu Palace, 10 a.m.

Soorya: International painting exhibition, Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan, 10 a.m.

Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology: RGCB foundation day lecture — CNS infections by emerging mosquito-borne viruses by vice-president of the US National Academy of Sciences Diane.E. Griffin, RGCB, Jagathy, 11 a.m.

Handicrafts Development Corporation of Kerala: Exhibition and sales of handicrafts, Sooryakanthi grounds, 11 a.m.

Cancer Care and Research Foundation: Cancer awareness seminar, All Saints’ College, 1 p.m.

AIYF: Open forum — Politics of currency notes, Press Club Hall, 2.30 p.m.

Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan: Aksharasloka Sadassu, Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan, 3 p.m.

Drisyavedi: Kathakali-Nalacharitham fourth day, Theerthapada Mandapam, 5.30 p.m.