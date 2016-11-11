Engagements

Kerala Law Academy Law College : National Client Consulting Competition, college campus, 8 a.m.

Government College of Teacher Education : Minister for Education C. Raveendranath releases centenary souvenir, college campus, 9 a.m.

Soorya : Minister for Electricity Kadakampally Surendran inaugurates international painting exhibition, Lalithakala Akademi Hall, Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan, 10.30 a.m.

Regional Cancer Centre : International Day of Radiology celebration, RCC conference hall, 11 a.m.

Transport Department : Fourth meeting of Group of Ministers, Mascot Hotel, 11 a.m.

Kerala Council for Historical Research : Lecture on ‘A history of garbage: the origins of a throwaway society by Tom Licence, Fourth Estate Hall, Press Club, 2.30 p.m.

Kerala State Council for Child Welfare : Valedictory of Varnotsavam and award presentation, 11 a.m., presentation of programmes by winners, council hall, 2 p.m.

Organisers : Minister for Education C. Raveendranath releases two books in English by C. Rahim, Fourth Estate Hall, Press Club, 11 a.m.

P.N. Panicker Foundation : Discussion on ‘Sabarimala pilgrimage – problems and solutions,’ P.N. Panicker Community Hall, Music College junction, Thycaud, 3.30 p.m.

All India Federation of Electricity Employees : 15th national conference, CPI general secretary S. Sudhakar Reddy inaugurates public meeting, Gandhi Park, 4 p.m.

Handicrafts Development Corporation of Kerala Ltd. : Handicrafts fair, Sooryakanthi grounds, 10 a.m.