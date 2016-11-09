Engagements

Sathyan Foundation: Minister for Ports Kadannappally Ramachandran inaugurates 104th birth anniversary of actor Sathyan, Sree Karthika Tirunal Theatre, 6 p.m.

Environmental Resources Research Centre: Minister for Forests K. Raju releases the book ‘Trees: the sacred, the cultural, and the beneficial’ by V.R. Krishnan Nair, Press Club, 3.30 p.m.

MVR Foundation: MVR remembrance and award presentation to E. Sreedharan, VJT Hall, 10 a.m.

Kerala State Council for Chief Welfare: Varnotsavam, Contest in group dance, council hall, 10 a.m.

State Institute of Languages: Seminar on ‘Education equivalency and quality,’ Minister for Education C. Ravindranath participates, VJT Hall, 5.30 p.m.

Soorya: Parampara, Kuchipudi performance by Saikrishna Sannidha, Co-bank auditorium, 6.45 p.m.

The Institution of Engineers (India): Talk on ‘Cancer: fighting the fear factor’ by Sandeep B. Pillai, Visvesvaraya Bhavan, opposite Kanakakkunnu Palace, 5.45 p.m.

Santhigiri Research Foundation: K.R. Narayanan remembrance, Hassan Marikkar Hall, Palayam, 12 noon

Students Islamic Organisation: Seminar, Press Club hall, 4.30 p.m.