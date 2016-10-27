Engagements

Kerala State Council for Child Welfare: Varnotsavam, Poetry recitation competition (Malayalam), council hall, 10 a.m.
Organisers: Sanoo Navathy, Actor Madhu inaugurates 90th birthday celebrations of M.K. Sanoo, 10.30 a.m., M.K. Sanoo delivers lecture on Macbeth as part of University College’s 150th anniversary celebrations, University College Centenary Hall, 12 noon.
Department of Agriculture: Minister for Agriculture V.S. Sunil Kumar inaugurates district-level award function, Institution of Engineers Hall, Vellayambalam, 3 p.m.
Education Department: Second convocation ceremony of Additional Skill Acquisition Programme, Tagore Theatre, Vazhuthacaud, 4 p.m.
Madhyamam: Assembly Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan inaugurates 30th annual celebrations, Co-bank auditorium, 4 p.m.
Organisers: KPCC president V.M. Sudheeran inaugurates fifth death anniversary commemoration of former Minister T.M. Jacob, Fourth Estate Hall, Press Club, 5 p.m.
City Corporation: Magician Gopinath Muthukad performs magic in support of kitchen bin project, near Connemara Market, Palayam, 5.30 p.m.
Vayalar Ramavarma Memorial Trust: Presentation of 40th Vayalar literary award, AKG Hall, 5.30 p.m.
Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan: Natakakalari, sessions on theatre, 10 a.m., Staging of play Oru Serial Durantham , 5.30 p.m., Minister for Culture A.K. Balan formally inaugurates Natakakalari, Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan, 6 p.m.
Organisers: Painting exhibition by Varghese Punalur, Lalithakala art gallery, Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan, Nanthancode, 10.30 a.m. to 6.30 p.m.
Sree Chithira Tirunal Smaraka Sangeetha Natya Kala Kendram: Ananthapuri Nritha Sangeetholsavam, Minister for Education C. Raveendranath inaugurates day’s programmes, followed by Mohiniyattom by Kalamandalam Swarnadipa Mahanta of Durgapur, West Bengal, VJT Hall, 5.30 p.m.
Margi: Sreeramacharitham Nangiarkoothu — Pattabhishekam, Margi Natyagruham, Fort, 6 p.m.
Soorya: Jalsa Ghar, Qawwali by Zia ul Haq, YMCA Auditorium, 6.45 p.m.
Please Email the Editor