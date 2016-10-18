Engagements

The Institution of Engineers: Talk on ‘Mobile Phone and Users Criteria’ by Nahas M. Shamim, assistant executive engineer, KSEB; Institution of Engineers Auditorium; Government Homoeo Hospital Road; Pulleppady; 6 p.m.

Eka Art Gallery: Group Art Exhibition, What it Covers; Fosse Road; Kunnumpuram; 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

St. Teresa’s College: Free medical and dental camp for senior citizens; 9 a.m.

Edappally Devankulangara Bhadradevi Temple: Sreemad Devibaghavatha Navahayajnam