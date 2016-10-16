Kerala

Engagements

Vallathol Sahithya Samithi : O. Rajagopal, MLA, inaugurates Sahityotsavam, 4 p.m., Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala gives away the Vallathol award to poet Sreekumaran Thampi, Theerthapada Mandapam, Fort, 6 p.m.

Telugu Samskritika Sangham : Dussehra celebrations, Amman Kovil auditorium, Kazhakuttam, 6 p.m.

Hermitage : Spiritual discourse on Ashtavakra Gita by Swami Durgananda Saraswathi, Thatwamasi Hall, Vrindavan Gardens, East Fort, 5 p.m.

Soorya : National Theatre Festival, ‘Red Mirror’ by Yaaza Ark Akademi, Puducherry, Co-bank Auditorium, 6.45 p.m.

A. Ayyappan Kavitha Padhana Kendram : National poetry festival, Talk on challenges in modern literature, 10 a.m., Tamil writer Charu Nivedita delivers A. Ayyappan memorial talk, Bharat Bhavan, 3 p.m.

