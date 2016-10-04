Engagements

Soorya Festival: Bharatanatyam performance by Meenakshi Sreenivasan, Cobank Auditorium, 6.45 pm

Navarathri Festival: Musical concert, Navarathri Mandapam, Fort Palace, 6 pm to 8 pm

Srinivasa Ramanujan Institute for Basic Sciences: Lecture by Prof. Clement Sanchez, CSIR National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST), Pappanamcode, 3 pm

Centre for Development Studies (CDS): Academic discussion on ‘Introduction on GST in India: Implementation, Challenges and Impact’, Finance Minister T. M. Thomas Isaac to participate, CDS, Ulloor, 3 pm

Janasree: Secular march led by M. M. Hassan, CM Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate, Vengannur, 6 pm

Vylopilly Samskrithi Bhavan: Birth anniversary celebration of P. Kunjiraman Nair, 5 pm

College of Engineering Trivandrum: Inauguration of new M. Tech programme, CETAA Hall, CET, 2.30 pm

Kerala Police: Seminar on ‘Substance abuse among children: Issues and solutions’, Education Minister C. Raveendranath to inaugurate, VJT Hall, 10 am