Encroachments along NH being cleared in Kannur

The Public Works Department (NH Division) has launched a drive to clear encroachments on the national highway (NH) passing through the district in the wake of complaints that makeshift shacks for running eateries and roofed extensions of shops are causing inconvenience to vehicles and pedestrians.

Unauthorised constructions on both sides of the NH are being demolished under the supervision of the NH Division officials with the help of the police. Illegal extensions of shops on roadsides and hoardings are being pulled down. In the first phase, demolition works along the NH stretch from Kuppam, near Taliparamba, and Valapattanam bridge were completed on November 7. The next phase would start in a couple of days. “We have started the drive on the basis of a government order (GO) following complaints that the illegal sheds are causing inconvenience for vehicles and pedestrians,” Assistant Executive Engineer Sunil Koyileriyil said. The next phase work to clear encroachments along the NH stretch from Valapattanam to Thalassery would begin this week, he said adding that encroachments along the stretch from Kuppam to Kalikkadavu would also be cleared.

In Kannur town too

NH Division officials said that the encroachments at Dharmasala, Mangad, Kallyasseri, and Keecheri were demolished and removed in the first phase. The drive would also clear shop extensions and street vendors on footpaths in the Kannur town.

They also said that steps would be taken to stop encroachments in the future.