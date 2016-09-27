Education is a national agenda, says Javadekar

Union Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar has said that education is a national agenda and not the political agenda of any party. “It is not left, right or centre. The government is now creating a system through which good universities will be given full autonomy and those that are not that good will be given ample opportunities to upgrade.” Mr. Javadekar was speaking after inaugurating two projects of the Mata Amritanandamayi Math, launched as part of the 63rd birthday celebrations of Mata Amritanandamayi, to be celebrated on Tuesday, at Amritapuri near here on Monday.

The projects are Ocean Net, a project of Amrita University to offer internet connectivity to fishermen at sea to help them stay safe by providing connectivity up to 60 km, and a UNESCO Chair of the Amrita University which will function as a research centre for innovations in ‘Gender Equality and Women Empowerment.’

Innovation hubs

Mr. Javadekar said that the government desired that all universities across the country become innovation hubs as the country gained prosperity through innovations. He said that the Ocean Net was a product of innovation.

He said that through Ocean Net our fishermen would become our coast guards, and could even inform the Indian Coast Guard about any suspicious movements or threats from the enemy coming to attack our country through the high seas.

UNESCO Chair

He said that the UNESCO Chair of the Amrita University was unique in many respects. It took care of all women empowerment goals accepted by the United Nations.

The function was presided over by the Mata.