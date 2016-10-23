Kerala

Digvijaya Mahotsavam today

Culmination of Kasi Math head’s four-month stay at Lakshmi Venkateswara temple

The town has geared up to celebrate Digvijaya Mahotsavam as part of the visit of Samyameendra Theertha Swami, the head of the Kasi Math and spiritual head of the Gowda Saraswath Brahmins here on Sunday.

The festival is the culmination of the Swami’s four-month stay at the Lakshmi Venkateswara temple here.

As part of the festivities, a procession would be taken out from the upcoming municipal bus station premises at Alamipally here from 6 p.m.

The procession will culminate on the temple premises around midnight, N. Gangadhar Prabhu, a temple office-bearer, told a press conference here on Friday.

The procession, to the accompaniment of musical instruments, would see the Swami being taken in a carriage.

The seer is much revered among the sizeable number of Konkani-speaking people settled in the town for decades.

The ceremony is expected to be attended by devotees from across the country and abroad, the office-bearer added.

