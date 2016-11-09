Devaratha Sangamom as part of Kalpathy car festival on Tuesday

The Devaratha Sangamom marking the culmination of the annual car festival of Sree Vishalakshi Sametha Sree Vishwanathaswami temple at Kalpathy will be held at 4 p.m. on November 15, as per the revised schedule.

According to the festival committee, the procession accompanying the temple car will be held at 4 p.m. on on November 13. It will be preceded by Upanishad recitation, Vedic discourses, and Sree Visalakshi Sametha Viswanatha Swamy Kalyana Ulsavam. The ceremonial radharohanam will be held between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. The second car procession will be held at 4 p.m. on November 14 .

Devaratha Sangamom will mark the coming together of the three chariots of the New Kalpathy temple, the Old Kalpathy temple, and the Chathapuram temple. The celebrations will end with Ezhunnellippu and Dhwajavarohanam in the early hours of Wednesday.