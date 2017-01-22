Demonetisation a big blunder, says Ramesh

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation of high value currency a ‘big blunder.’

Demonetisation was a political decision. Since it was a financial decision, Mr. Modi should have consulted experts in the field, Mr. Ramesh said while inaugurating the Jan Vedana programme, organised under the auspices of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee here on Saturday.

Mr. Ramesh said no financial expert would agree to such an idiotic decision. The Prime Minister was indulging in false propaganda and was not prepared to admit that the demonetisation programme was an utter failure.

Contesting each and every claim that Mr. Modi made to justify his demonetisation decision, Mr. Ramesh maintained that the former UPA government had taken more effective measures to tackle black money, netting Rs.1,30,000 crore in the last two years of its term. The Modi government had got a lesser amount than this in the two years it had been in power, he said.

KPCC president V.M. Sudheeran presided over the function.

AICC observer Thangabalu, KPCC office-bearers V.D. Satheesan, M.M. Hassan, Thampanoor Ravi, Johnson Abraham, Sooranad Rajasekharan, and T. Saratchandra Prasad were among those who attended the programme. Congress MLAs representing the capital district were also present.