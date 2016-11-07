Demand to sack Aikya Vedi leader from school

Hardly two weeks after the Kasaragod police registered a non-bailable case against State president of Hindu Aikya Vedi K.P. Sasikala for making provocative speeches creating communal divide, her native Vallapuzha is now demanding her removal as teacher in a local government aided higher secondary school.

Now deputy headmistress of the high school section of the institution, Ms. Sasikala has been working there for 36 years. It was Ms. Sasikala’s portrayal of the Muslim majority Vallapuzha village and its school with a student strength of over 4,000 as a ‘mini-Pakistan’ that infuriated the students and their parents. Black flags greeted Ms. Sasikala when she reached the school on Friday and no academic activity happened there since then.

The LDF and UDF workers organised separate demonstrations. The Sangh Parivar organisations held public meetings in support of Ms. Sasikala. PTA meetings scheduled for Saturday and Sunday failed to materialise as majority of parents boycotted the meetings. Police are camping around the school and her residence at Maruthoor.

Students unions SFI and MSF have called for an indefinite boycott of classes from Monday.

Meanwhile, Ms. Sasikala said she made the comment long back in an interview in the U.S. “Most residents of Vallapuzha are Muslims. The question posed to me indicated that I was anti-Muslim. I then said that if there was a Pakistan in Palakkad, then it should be Vallapuzha. It was to prove that I’m not anti-Muslim,’’ she said.