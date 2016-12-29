Dalits in State beingtargeted, says BJP

Dalits are being targeted in the State due to political animosity, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Bizay Sonkar Shastri has said.

Inaugurating a 24-hour fast staged by BJP State president Kummanam Rajasekharan in front of the Secretariat against the alleged anti-people policies of the State government on Thursday, Mr. Shastri said that Keralites used to look down on Bihar and Uttar Pradesh in the name of criminality in politics, but now the State was being governed by those accused in criminal cases.

The famed Kerala model of development had crumpled. While the Centre provided self-employment opportunities to 10 crore persons, youths were wandering for jobs in Kerala, he said.

He demanded to extend the validity of all rank lists of the Public Service Commission. The government should explain the reason for delaying the implementation of the Food Security Act, in spite of the repeated reminders of the Centre. While tribal children were starving to death, grain stocks were being stacked in warehouses in the State. The BJP would not allow Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to destroy the image of the State, he said.

O. Rajagopal, MLA, in his presidential address said that Mr. Vijayan should ensure at least food supply for the people. The State was now focussed only on blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre. The government was trying to create a scare by reiterating that there was a cash crunch, but the public did not share such an opinion. The BJP agitation was aimed at addressing the real issues of the people, he said.

Mr. Rajasekharan accused the government of protecting those hoarding black money when the people were striving hard for food, water, and other basic needs. The Left Democratic Front leaders should ensure that those participating in the human chain against the Centre were getting their basic amenities. The government should explain the reasons for failing to make use of the Central funds effectively. Power Minister M.M. Mani, who has been accused in a criminal case, had no moral right to continue in office, he said.

National Democratic Alliance leaders C.K. Janu, and P.C. Thomas addressed the gathering.