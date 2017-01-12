Dalit student injured in SFI attack

A Dalit student has been admitted to Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital after alleged attack by activists of the Students Federation of India (SFI) at the Mahatma Gandhi University hostel.

According to Vivek Kumaran, who is doing his M.Phil. programme in Social Work at the School of Gandhian Thought and Development Studies at the university, he has not been affiliated to any organisation.

On Tuesday late night, four SFI activists entered his room and showered abusive words, including calling him by his caste name. One of them slapped him on the face so hard that he fainted. They then left and it was his friends who took him to the hospital.

“I had made a talk at a programme organised at the Department of International Studies on LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender) issues and had called for establishing a dedicated group to take up their issue.

“Then someone made the suggestion that it should be a political formation,” that could be the only reason I could remember, he said. He, however, maintained that his opinion on the issue was totally academic.

Still in hospital, he has complained to the university authorites. Pro Vice Chancellor Sheena Shukkur had inquired into the matter and informed him that she would submit a report, he said. Meanwhile, the police have contacted him and said that they would record his statement after his discharge.

Meanwhile, the KSU has taken out a march against SFI atrocities at the university. ABVP has also thrown their hat into the ring and called for action against SFI activists.