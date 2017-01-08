Dairy sector to witness robust growth this year: experts

Dairy industry in the country is expected to witness spectacular growth in 2017, according to experts.

During the last 10 years, the annual growth rate in Indian dairy industry is 4.6 per cent as compared to the global growth rate of 2.2 per cent. During this period, per capita consumption of milk in the country was 340 g a day as against 299 g globally, said T.P. Sethumadhavan, Director, Entrepreneurship, Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University.

“India’s milk production has touched 155.499 metric tonnes during 2015-16. Consumption is increasing at a faster rate. During this period, Kerala could achieve 72 per cent sustainability in milk production. It has been predicted that Kerala can produce more than 80 per cent of the required milk within the State by the end of 2017,” he said.

Experts predict huge demand for dairy products in the country this year. The prices of milk and milk products will increase by more than 10 per cent, which will facilitate more income for dairy farmers. Educated unemployed youths may emerge as entrepreneurs and venture into dairying. The country will witness spectacular growth in dairy processing units, they note.

“By the end of March 2017, the country will have only half the amount of the required milk powder, which will increase the requirement of fluid milk and, in turn, benefit dairy farmers. Milk and milk products are set to cost more as dairy cooperatives such as Amul and Mother Dairy are preparing to increase prices in the coming months and boost the payouts to farmers,” Mr. Sethumadhavan said.

“The number of commercial dairying units will increase this year in the urban and peri-urban areas of metros and big cities. These dairies mainly cater to the needs of urban consumers. Since more than 90 per cent of the dairying is at the subsistence level, the emerging trends will increase the county’s milk production 20 per cent higher when compared to the previous year,” he said.