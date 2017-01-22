DLF case verdict may leadto more violations: KCZMA

Apprehending that the recent verdict of the High Court of Kerala in the DLF case would have an “adverse impact on the conduct of legal battles in environmental issues,” the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority has decided to challenge the decision in the Supreme Court.

A meeting of the authority, held on Saturday, decided to file a Special Leave Petition in the Supreme Court within a week. A senior lawyer would be engaged for fighting the case.

A Division Bench of the court had ordered to regularise the illegal construction of the DLF Riverside project that has come up near Chilavannoor Lake. The court had also imposed a penalty of ₹1 crore on the builder.

The Division Bench, which has found out that the building was illegally constructed, concluded that the construction was carried out by the builder without obtaining the mandatory Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance and without carrying out the Environment Impact Assessment studies, according to a note prepared by the authority.

The authority observed that the builder “has not only caused damage to the environment but also violated law.”

According to a document circulated at the meeting, the authority felt that action has to be taken against the builder for violating the law and also for damaging the environment.

The document noted that DLF was a leading developer in the country and the construction of the Chilavannoor project started in 2008, which was after 16 year of the issuance of the CRZ notification. The notification was issued in 1991. The builder was very much aware of the fact that in CRZ areas construction could be initiated only after getting the clearance from the authority, the authority observed.

Evaluating the possible outcome of the judgment on the other illegal constructions in the State, the authority felt that this “judgment will be cited and more and more violations will be regularised in future, quoting the present verdict.” Such a situation will “become an impetus for more violations in future,” it said.

The authority, which will appeal to the Supreme Court to set aside the “order of the Division Bench to regularise the unauthorised construction” will argue to restore the order of the Single Bench in the case.

The ₹1-crore fine on the builder will also be challenged in the process.

The Division Bench had ordered that the amount shall be “deposited with the District Collector, Ernakulam, who shall keep the same in a separate account and it shall be used exclusively for building up the environment and to maintain ecological balance in the area situated on the eastern side of the Chilavannur river.”

The court also made it clear that the “amount shall never be diverted for meeting any other requirement, under any contingency and if any such instance is noted, everybody instrumental in this regard, including those who have prompted, persuaded or abetted diversion of such fund shall liable and responsible to suffer the consequence.”