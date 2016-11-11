Currency shortage hits working of cooperative banks

While commercial banks across the district were teaming with people since early morning on Thursday to exchange the demonitised Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes, the service cooperative banks here wore a deserted look for want of requisite currencies.

“We could manage to pool only Rs.9 lakh from the State Bank of India in Rs.100 and lower denominations and the sum was hardly sufficient to meet customer demands. Quite a few customers who approached us to withdraw up to Rs.2 lakh for marriage expenses returned disappointed as we did not have adequate currency stock,” a senior official at the Kottachery Service Cooperative Bank at Kanhangad told The Hindu .

The district cooperative banks had not been provided with the new Rs.2,000 and Rs.500 denomination currencies though the nationalised and scheduled banks were given the notes, he said.

Directive

The State government had advised the cooperative banks not to accept the demonitised currency and the business went down once the cash stock got exhausted, he said.

Serpentine queues could be witnessed in other banks across the district.

The situation was expected to return to normality in a few days once the Automatic Teller Machines (ATMs) resumed functioning, a senior State Bank of India official in Kanhangad said, adding that customers could deposit the demonitised cash with relevant supporting documents in their bank accounts.