Kerala

Curbs on Pooram fireworks likely

Fireworks are a major attraction of the Thrissur Pooram.— file photo

Fireworks are a major attraction of the Thrissur Pooram.— file photo  

There may be strict control over the pyrotechnic display at the Thrissur Pooram as experts have found banned chemicals in the fireworks used in the 2016 pooram.

The Additional District Magistrate, who is the licensing authority, has suspended the fireworks manufacturing licences of Stibin Stephan and P.M. Satheesh, licensees of the Thrissur Pooram fireworks in 2016.

The action followed a report of the Deputy Chief Explosives Controller that they violated the explosives rules and used banned chemicals, including potassium chlorate, in the fireworks used for the Thrissur Pooram in 2016.

Against the backdrop of the findings, there may be strict control over the firework display next time.

There was confusion till the last minute about the permission for fireworks at the Thrissur Pooram last time as the festival was held soon after the Puttingal fireworks tragedy.

The permission was granted after the intervention of the then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala with a condition that the fireworks display would be held with less sound and more light in a safe manner.

The commission inquiring into the Puttingal tragedy had already submitted its report to the Union government.

There has been opposition against the use of high decibel fireworks at the pooram from different quarters for a long time. There is already restriction on parading more than three elephants inside the temple premises for festivals.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 30, 2020 7:55:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/Curbs-on-Pooram-fireworks-likely/article16082774.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY