Curbs on Pooram fireworks likely

There may be strict control over the pyrotechnic display at the Thrissur Pooram as experts have found banned chemicals in the fireworks used in the 2016 pooram.

The Additional District Magistrate, who is the licensing authority, has suspended the fireworks manufacturing licences of Stibin Stephan and P.M. Satheesh, licensees of the Thrissur Pooram fireworks in 2016.

The action followed a report of the Deputy Chief Explosives Controller that they violated the explosives rules and used banned chemicals, including potassium chlorate, in the fireworks used for the Thrissur Pooram in 2016.

Against the backdrop of the findings, there may be strict control over the firework display next time.

There was confusion till the last minute about the permission for fireworks at the Thrissur Pooram last time as the festival was held soon after the Puttingal fireworks tragedy.

The permission was granted after the intervention of the then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala with a condition that the fireworks display would be held with less sound and more light in a safe manner.

The commission inquiring into the Puttingal tragedy had already submitted its report to the Union government.

There has been opposition against the use of high decibel fireworks at the pooram from different quarters for a long time. There is already restriction on parading more than three elephants inside the temple premises for festivals.