Curb moneylending agencies, says CITU

The 13th State conference of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) has expressed anxiety over the manner in which private moneylending enterprises functioning within the State are exploiting the general public.

A resolution adopted at the conference urged the State government to protect workers from exploitation of private moneylending companies. The conference extended support to the strike announced by workers of Muthoot private finance companies beginning on November 3.

The conference urged the State government to be on the vigil against neo-liberal forces which can influence the industrial and labour policies.

Accepting that there were lapses on the part of the organisation in protecting interests of workers in the plantation sector, CITU said it would take measures to rectify it and lead the agitations of plantation workers from the front.

A resolution adopted by the conference urged workers to rally behind the LDF government in the State to fight the neo-liberal policies pursued followed by the Central government. It also extended support to the State government in wiping out corruption at various levels of administration.

The conference expressed concern over the growing attack of RSS-BJP on CPI(M) activists in Kannur district. CITU president A.K. Padmanabhan, general secretary Tapan Sen, secretary P. Nandakumar and State leader K. Chandran Pillai were present.