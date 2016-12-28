Crisis in film industry deepens

With no end in sight to the ongoing stand-off between exhibitors on one side and producers and distributors on the other over profit-sharing, the crisis in Malayalam film industry has further deepened.

A fortnight into the stand-off, producers and distributors, on Wednesday, decided to pull out the only Malayalam films in cinemas this season — Mohanlal-starrer Pulimurugan (released on October 7) and Kattappanayile Hrithik Roshan (released on November 18) — from the cinema halls owned by members of the Kerala Cine Exhibitors Federation besides further deferring the release of the six films that were ready for Christmas.

The industry is understood to have suffered losses to the tune of ₹15 crore owing to the spar.

A meeting of distributors and producers on Wednesday also decided to initiate action against members who had released Tamil films for Christmas.

The crisis in the Malayalam film industry turned out to be a blessing in disguise for Hindi and Tamil films that struck gold at the box office.

The tussle stemmed from the exhibitors federation’s demand that 50 per cent of the ticket charge minus tax be parted with A-class cinema halls. However, producers have not taken kindly to the argument and cite rising expense of film-making to argue against it.

Officials of the producers’ association said that despite gaining 60 per cent of the ticket charges, only a few of the 200 films released last year could rake in some profit.